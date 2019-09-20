close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rallies over 900 points as FM slashes corporate tax, MAT rates

Sensex rallied over 900 points and Nifty jumped above 10,960.

Sensex rallies over 900 points as FM slashes corporate tax, MAT rates

New Delhi: Markets extended big rally on Friday in the pre-afternoon trade after the Finance Ministry slashes corporate tax and MAT rates.

Sensex rallied over 900 points and Nifty jumped above 10,960.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is all set to meet on Friday to take up issues by several sectors related to reduction in the taxation.

All eyes will be on the all powerful GST Council's decision on the automobile sector which has long been pressing for reducing GST on the sector. The industry has demanded that the GST should be brought down to 18 percent from 28 percent to reverse the consumption slowdown. Though sources told Zee Media that they are unlikely to get any respite this time as well.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexSensex today
Next
Story

Sensex falls 470 points, Nifty closes below 10,800 on FII outflow

Must Watch

PT7M6S

Houston gets ready to welcome PM Modi