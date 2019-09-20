Sensex rallies over 900 points as FM slashes corporate tax, MAT rates

New Delhi: Markets extended big rally on Friday in the pre-afternoon trade after the Finance Ministry slashes corporate tax and MAT rates.

Sensex rallied over 900 points and Nifty jumped above 10,960.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is all set to meet on Friday to take up issues by several sectors related to reduction in the taxation.

All eyes will be on the all powerful GST Council's decision on the automobile sector which has long been pressing for reducing GST on the sector. The industry has demanded that the GST should be brought down to 18 percent from 28 percent to reverse the consumption slowdown. Though sources told Zee Media that they are unlikely to get any respite this time as well.