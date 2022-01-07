हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex rebounds 143 points; Nifty ends above 17,800

The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 59,744.65. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 17,812.70.

Sensex rebounds 143 points; Nifty ends above 17,800

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 143 points on Friday, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 59,744.65. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 17,812.70.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.79 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.94 per cent to USD 82.76 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,926.77 crore, according to stock exchange data. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Sensex surges over 330 points in early trade; Nifty tops 17,800

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Bulli Bai App Case: Delhi Police arrested the main accused in this case