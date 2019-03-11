हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex reclaim 37,000 level, soars over 400 points; Nifty surges past 11,150

The announcement of General Election dates by the Election Commission also added to positive sentiments for the investors.

New Delhi: Markets posted massive rally on Monday by ending at a 6-month high with the BSE Sensex reclaiming 37,000 level.

The announcement of General Election dates by the Election Commission also added to positive sentiments for the investors. Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced Sunday.

Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty ended the day with over 1 percent gain.

The 30-stock index rallied 382.67 points or 1.04 percent to close at 37,054.10 while the NSE Nifty jumped 132.65 points or 1.20 percent to 11,168.05.

