Sensex rises 105 points; Nifty surges above 13,500

New Delhi: Markets opened in negative but extended gains minutes after led by rally in Tech stocks despite positive cues from global stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 104.90 points or 0.23 percent to 46,111.59. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 34 points or 0.25 percent to 13,500.30.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Asian Paint, TCS, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Bajaj Auto, and Nestle, rising upto 1.56 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, LT, HDFC Bank, Ultrachem, SBI, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank and HDFC, falling upto 1.21 percent.

Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.60% in early trading, following three-straight days of losses. Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.13%, while Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.05%. The S&P 500 ended down 0.21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51%. MSCI`s index of global stocks was off 0.15%. Oil prices fell on demand worries linked to the new COVID strain, with Brent last down 2.16% at $49.81 a barrel and U.S. crude 2.44% lower at $46.80, a Reuters report said.

Markets staged strong recovery on Tuesday with Sensex zooming 453 points higher led by rally in IT and banking stocks. The 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 46,006.69. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 1.03 per cent to 13,466.30.