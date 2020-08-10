हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex rises 142 points; L&T spurts over 4%

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 142 points on Monday, tracking gains in L&T, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins amid positive cues from global markets.

After rallying 390.12 points during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark pared some gains to end 141.51 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 38,182.08. The NSE Nifty climbed 56.10 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 11,270.15.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and ITC.

On the other hand, Reliance, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

According to traders, market sentiment was positive amid firm cues from global indices and consistent foreign fund inflows.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 397.32 crore on a net basis on Friday.

Bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong settled in the red. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.97 per cent higher at USD 44.83 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled with gains of 3 paise at 74.90 against the US dollar. 

