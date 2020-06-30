Sensex rises 213 points, Nifty at 10,377 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights.

The BSE Sensex rose 213.09 points or 0.61 percent to 35,174.61 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 64.75 points or 0.63 percent to 10,377.15.

Major gainer in the Sensex Pack was Tata Steel, rising upto 4.19 percent. The domestic steel major on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago

Other gainers were ICICI Bank, NTPC, Ultrachem, HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, LT, Nestle, Asian Paint and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 2.52 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Power grid and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.05 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Sensex dropped 209.75 points or 0.60 percent to end at 34,961.52 while the Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.68 percent to 10,312.40.