Sensex rises marginally, Nifty slips but closes above 11,500

New Delhi: After 8-days of winning spree, the BSE Sensex posted marginal gains in closing trade on Wednesday while the NSE Nifty slipped though it maintained 11,500 level ahead of March derivatives expiry.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Vedanta, SBI, HCL, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint and Reliance, rising by upto 2.36 percent. On the Other hand, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Tata Steel, Coal India, ONGC and NTPC ended in red, falling by upto 4.29 percent.

The 30-stock index touched an intra-day high of 38,489.81 and low of 38,316.21 while the Nifty oscillated between 11,556.10 and 11,503.10 in the day.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 2,132.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,253.67 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

In the last 7 days of straight rally, the 30-share index has gained 1,500 points. Markets will remain closed Thursday on account of Holi.