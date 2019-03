New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note on Friday as the March derivatives series took off on a strong footing and foreign fund inflows fuelled the uptrend.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 196.37 points or 0.55 percent to 36,063.81 while the NSE Nifty jumped 71.00 points or 0.66% percent to 10,863.50.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, FIIs bought shares worth Rs 3,210.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,240.62 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.