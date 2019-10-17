Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty slips below 11,450 as markets open

MUMBAI: Markets opened on a positive note on Thursday amid gains in Asian peers.

Around 9.22 am, the S&P benchmark BSE Sensex index rose as much as 103.9 points touch 38,702.89 in the first few minutes of trade.

The broader NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,480.90, up 16.9 points from its previous close.

However, it soon slipped below 11,450 points. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 5.50 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 11,480, indicating a tepid start for Dalal Street.

Gains in financial stocks supported the markets however losses in metal shares limited the upside.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Eicher Motors, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and GAIL, trading between 0.71 per cent and 2.91 per cent higher.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top contributors to the rise in Sensex.

The Sensex closed on Wednesday 92.90 points higher at 38,598.99, while the Nifty settled at 11,471.55, up 43.25 points on its previous close. However, BSE mid-caps closed in the red.