Sensex rises over 127 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,900

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors, despite weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 127.33 points or 0.31 percent higher at 40,558.93, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 34.55 points or 0.29 per cent to 11,907.60 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, LT, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Asian Paint, Maruti, TCS, Infosys, Nestle, SunPharma and HDFC Bank, rising upto 4.06 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Bank, ICICI, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 1.81 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 11,873.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,656.78 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.82 per cent lower at USD 42.27 per barrel.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.11% lower. Australian and Japanese markets also dipped and MSCI`s gauge of stocks across the globe was 0.09% lower. Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.34%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index bucked the trend to rise 0.16%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.44%, the S&P 500 was 1.63% lower and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> settled down 1.65%, a Reuters report said.