BSE

Sensex rises over 320 points, Nifty gains past 11,500

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and ITC, rising by upto 2.47 percent.

New Delhi: Markets continued to rise for the 6th straight day on Monday with the NSE Nifty reclaiming 11,500 level.

The BSE Sensex soared 326.96 points or 0.86 percent to 38,351.28 while the NSE Nifty jumped 97.10 points or 0.85 percent to 11,523.95 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Powergrid, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and ITC, rising by upto 2.47 percent.

Bucking the trend, HCL, CIL, NTPC, HUL, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Maruti were trading in red, falling by upto 2.71 percent.

Asian shares pulled ahead on Monday, a Reuters report said. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.56 percent, and MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.35 percent. Shanghai blue chips firmed 0.8 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction lower, a Reuters report wrote.

 

