Sensex sheds over 350 points as IAF jets striking terror camp in Balakot spook investors

New Delhi: Markets posted sharp fall in opening trade on Monday as investors were spooked by reports that Indian Air Force jets struck terror camp in Balakot,

The BSE Sensex fell over 274.96 points or 0.76 percent to 35,938.42 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 72.65 points or 0.67 percent to 10,807.45.

Asian shares fell from five-month high as investors waited to see if Washington and Beijing can clinch a trade deal, while the pound advanced on hopes UK Prime Minister Theresa May will delay a Brexit deadline, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent. Australian shares faltered 1.3 percent. Japan`s Nikkei fell 0.2 percent. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose to a near four-month peak while the Dow and the Nasdaq also gained.

With Agency Inputs