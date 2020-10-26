हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex sheds over 77 points in early trade on negative global cues

The BSE Sensex dropped 77.19 points or 0.19 percent to 40,608.31 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 20.90 points or 0.18 percent to 11,909.45.

Sensex sheds over 77 points in early trade on negative global cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative terrain on Monday tracking losses in index majors amid negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex dropped 77.19 points or 0.19 percent to 40,608.31 in early trade while the NSE Nifty fell 20.90 points or 0.18 percent to 11,909.45.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were RIL, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Titan, ITC, M&M, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and SBI, losing upto 1.90 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, HCL Tech, LT, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Ultrachem, Maruti and HUL, rising upto 2.44 percent.

Live TV

#mute

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 906.93 crore on a net basis on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.64 per cent lower at USD 41.38 per barrel.

S&P 500 futures down 0.5%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.4% and FTSE futures 0.3%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat, still short of its recent 31-month peak. Japan`s Nikkei dithered either side of steady, and South Korea`s main index lost 0.3%, a Reuters report said.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M31S

IPL Masala Unlock : Listen IPL Masala Unlock Analysis by Raunac