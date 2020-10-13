Sensex slips 32.82 points to 40,560.98 in opening session; Nifty at 11,918.35

MUMBAI: S&P benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell flat as the markets opened on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.

Around 09:15 AM, the Sensex slipped 32.82 points to 40,560.98 in the opening session, while the Nifty was down 12.60 points at 11,918.35.

About 390 shares advanced, 447 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged. UltraTech Cement, Shalby and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers in the morning trade.

DFM Foods, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Gujarat Craft Industries, Shakti Pumps India, Rane Brake Lining, UTI Asset Management Company, Bal Pharma, SRF are among the stocks that will remain in focus today.

A total of five companies including Wipro, Karnataka Bank, and Tata Steel Long Products are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today. According to analysts, Wipro's CEO's strategy to revive growth, growth guidance for the third quarter, demand and pricing scenario, and outlook on healthcare and energy verticals are the key things to watch out for in the result announcement.