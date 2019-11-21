Sensex slips 37.41 points to 40,614.23 in opening session, Nifty below 12K

MUMBAI: Domestic market opened the session on a timid note with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipping 37.41 points to 40,614.23 on Thursday, while the Nifty traded below 12K.

Zee Entertainment, IRB Infra UCO Bank, HCC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, are among major gainers on the Indices, while BPCL, Gail, SCI, NTPC and Hindalco were among the top losers.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price rose 15 percent in the early trade on November 21 after promoter is planning to sell its stake in the company.

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing raised concerns over their trade negotiation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.16 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.25 per cent.

The US' decision to pass two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong, and sending a warning to China about human rights, could push the trade deal to next year, Reuters reported.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 per cent.

