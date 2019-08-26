close

BSE

Sensex soars 787 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark on FPI surcharge rollback

Sensex soars 787 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark on FPI surcharge rollback

New Delhi: Markets posted major rally on Monday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced stimulus for economic growth last Friday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex on Monday closed 787.85 points or 2.15 higher at 37,489.01 while the surged over 228.50 points or 2.11 percent to end at 11,057.85.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and M&M, rising upto 5.37 percent. On the other hand, shares of Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Heromoto Corp, RIL, Tata Motors, Maruti and Bajaj Auto fell, declining upto 2.07 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced slew of measures to revive economic growth that included the most awaited rolled back of the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-stock index closed higher by 228.23 points or 0.63 percent at 36,701.16, and the Nifty rose 88 points or 0.82 percent to close at 10,829.35.

BSENSENiftySensex todayFPIsForeign Portfolio Investors
