New Delhi: After 9-session loss, markets posted sharp rally on Wednesday with gains by sectoral indices led by realty, energy, metal, infrastructure, pharma and FMCG scrips.

Both Sensex and Nifty posted over 1 percentage gains. The BSE Sensex soared 403.65 points or 1.14 percent to 35,756.26 while the NSE Nifty jumped 131.10 points or 1.24 percent to 10,735.45.