हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex surges nearly 150 points in early trade on gains in index-heavyweights

The BSE Sensex was trading 147.69 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 38,458.18; while NSE Nifty was up 45.80 points or 0.41 per cent at 11,346.25.

Sensex surges nearly 150 points in early trade on gains in index-heavyweights

New Delhi: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 150 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights.

The BSE Sensex was trading 147.69 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 38,458.18; while NSE Nifty was up 45.80 points or 0.41 per cent at 11,346.25.

Sun Pharma, RIL, Infosys, LT, Asian Paint, TCS, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and ITC, rising upto  2.71 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, Powergrid, Maruti, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Ultrachem, SBI, HDFC Bank and Indus Ind Bank.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled 59.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310.49, and the Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 11,300.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 416.28 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 45.05 per barrel.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.24%, although shares in Japan rose 0.07%. South Korean stocks fell 1.27% after authorities reported the largest number of new coronavirus cases since March. Chinese shares erased early gains and fell 0.1% as a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales weighed on investor sentiment. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.23%, a Reuters report said.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on August 14, 2020
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M22S

'Pakistan and Turkey are inseparable brotherly country'