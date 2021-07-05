हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE Sensex

Sensex surges over 200 points; Nifty tops 15,790; banks, metals gain

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 211.04 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 52,695.71 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 65.10 points or 0.41 per cent up to 15,787.30.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and HDFC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index ended 166.07 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 52,484.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.27 per cent up at 15,722.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.09 per cent to USD 76.10 per barrel.

