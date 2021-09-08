हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex today

Sensex tad down amid choppy trade; telecom stocks rise

Sensex tad down amid choppy trade; telecom stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a subdued note on Wednesday morning.

The indices were pulled lower by the fall in shares of index-heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,230.99, lower by 48.49 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close of 58,279.48.

It opened at 58,350.56 and has so far touched an intraday high 58,372.94 and a low of 58,169.36 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,345.45, higher by 16.65 points or 0.1 per cent from its previous close.

However, bucking the subdued telecom stocks rose amid hopes of a relief package. The Union Cabinet is expected to discuss relief measures for the stressed sector on Wednesday.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on the BSE have touched a 52-week high of Rs 684 per share. Vodafone Idea shares surged 4.7 per cent to Rs 8.67 per share.

