close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex tanks 407 points, Nifty ends below 11,800

Investors are also awaiting the outcome of GST Council meet later during the day.

Sensex tanks 407 points, Nifty ends below 11,800

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Friday with both Sensex falling 1.20 percent and Nifty dropping 0.91 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked 407.14 points or 1.03 percent to close at 39,194.49 while the NSE Nifty dropped 107.65 points or 0.91 percent to 11,724.10.

Investors are also awaiting the outcome of GST Council meet later during the day. This is the first GST Council meeting after Modi 2.0 took charge last month and is being held just two weeks before the presentation of Union Budget 2019.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex jumped 488.89 points or 1.25 percent at 39,601.63 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 140.30 points or 1.20 percent at 11,831.75.

 

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensexNifty
Next
Story

Sebi bars trading members from pledging certain securities of clients

Must Watch

PT38M41S

Watch Debate: Will Parliament impose ban on 'Triple Talaq'?