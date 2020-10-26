हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex tanks 540 points, Nifty finishes below 11,800

The BSE Sensex fell 540.00 points or 1.33 percent to 40,145.50 while the NSE Nifty ended 162.60 points or 1.36 percent lower at 11,767.75.

Sensex tanks 540 points, Nifty finishes below 11,800

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the negative zone on Monday, led by losses in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 540.00 points or 1.33 percent to 40,145.50 while the NSE Nifty ended 162.60 points or 1.36 percent lower at 11,767.75.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto, M&M, RIL, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, SBI, ICICI BANK, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Asian Paint, falling upto 6.10 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Nestle, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, HUL, LT, HDFC and TCS, Gaining upto 2.48 percent.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 906.93 crore on a net basis on Friday.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 127.01 points or 0.31 percent higher to end at 40,685.50 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 11,930.35.

