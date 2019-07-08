Sensex tanks 580 points at midsession, Nifty slides below 11,650

New Delhi: Falling for the second day after the presentation of Union Budget 2019, markets slided further in midsession on Monday, with both equity indices falling over 1.4 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked 580.71 points or 1.47 percent to 38,932.68 in at 12.15pm while the NSE Nifty dropped 177.40 points or 1.50 percent at 11,633.75.

Major losers in the sensex pack were Heromoto Corp, Maruti, L&T, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HUL, Tata Motors, SBI, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and NTPC, falling upto 3.33 percent.

On the other hand, shares of Yes Bank, HCL, ITC, Sun Pharma and Infosys were major gainers, rising upto 5.33 percent

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 89.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 275.63 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 394.67 points or 0.99 percent to close at 39,513.39 while the NSE Nifty settled at 11,811.15, down 135.60 points or 1.14 percent

With Agency Inputs