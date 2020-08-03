हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex tanks 667points; Nifty closes below 10,900

The BSE Sensex tanked 667.29 points or 1.77 percent to close at 36,939.60. Similarly the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 10,891.60.

Sensex tanks 667points; Nifty closes below 10,900

New Delhi: Markets ended in the red for the fourth straight session on Monday led by losses in banking and financials.

The BSE Sensex tanked 667.29 points or 1.77 percent to close at 36,939.60. Similarly the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 10,891.60.

Major losers in the Sensex pack, were Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Ultratech and NTPC, falling upto 4.41 percent. On the other hand, Titan, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, HCL Tech and Powergrid were among the gainers, rising upto 3.15 percent.

The rupee too sank 20 paise and settled below the 75 per US dollar mark.

In the previous session on Friday the BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89 after a choppy session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 11,073.45. During the week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 per cent.

Globally, however, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul settled on a positive note, while Hong Kong ended in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.69 per cent lower at USD 43.22 per barrel. 

