हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,800

The 30-share BSE index was trading 515.54 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 52,624.52 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 146.75 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,776.65.

Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,800

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 500 points in early trade on Monday, tracking heavy losses in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 515.54 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 52,624.52 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 146.75 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,776.65.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140.06, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,923.40.

Live TV

#mute

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 466.30 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring as of now. Subpar June quarter performance reported by HDFC Bank during the weekend along with visible stress in asset quality can weigh on overall financials," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Asian shares fell across the board, as pessimism took hold following rising COVID-19 infections regionally and Wall Street's first weekly loss following three weeks of gains.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.16 per cent to USD 72.74 per barrel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Subscribed to Zomato IPO? Check allotment date and steps to check allotment status

Must Watch

PT22M6S

200 farmers will protest near Parliament from July 22: Rakesh Tikait