हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex tumbles 334 points; Nifty drops below 15,650

The 30-share BSE index ended 333.93 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 51,941.64. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 104.75 points or 0.67 per cent to 15,635.35.

Sensex tumbles 334 points; Nifty drops below 15,650

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 334 points on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 333.93 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 51,941.64. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 104.75 points or 0.67 per cent to 15,635.35.

L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities fell sharply as selling pressure in financials, auto and RIL dragged indices down," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

This was the steepest correction after May 12, he said, adding that all key sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure as investors preferred to book some amount of profit ahead of crucial CPI data in the US.

Further, Asian markets also traded weak today mainly reacting on higher-than-expected jump in China's producer price index at 9 per cent for May.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed in the red, while Shanghai ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent higher at USD 72.48 per barrel. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Sensex, Nifty start on positive note; SBI, HDFC lead gains

Must Watch

PT9M6S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day