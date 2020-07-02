हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE Sensex

Sensex up 289 points, Nifty at 10,514; ONGC, HDFC gain

Indian benchmark indices opened on positive note on Thursday with the Sensex gaining 289.72 points or 0.82% at 35704.17, and the Nifty advancing was up 84.20 points or 0.81% at 10514.20. About 796 shares have advanced, 274 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session. At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 169.06 points or 0.48% at 35583.51, and the Nifty was up 55.70 points or 0.53% at 10485.70.

On Wednesday (July 1), markets ended on a positive note led by gains in banking  and financials. The BSE Sensex closed 498.65 points or 1.43 percent higher at 35,414.45 while the NSE Nifty finished 127.95 points or 1.24 percent up at 10,430.05.

