Share market opens in green, Sensex, Nifty up 0.20%

Indian share market opened in green on Thursday (November 28) with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.20% each. Sensex gained 77 points to 41,161.54 and Nifty50 advanced 31 points to 12,132 on back of strong buying in auto and PSU bank stocks.

About 494 shares have advanced, 245 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged. ITC, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Cipla, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC are among major gainers. Buying was seen in the bank, pharma and IT sectors, while some selling was witnessed in the metal and energy pack.

On Wednesday (November 27), the benchmark indices ended at record closing high level amid buying in the auto, metal, IT and pharma stocks. The Sensex closed up 199.31 points or 0.49% at 41020.61, while Nifty was up 63 points or 0.52% at 12100.70. Major gainers on the Nifty were Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco Industries, while losers include Bharti Infratel, Cipla, L&T, ICICI Bank and ITC. About 1210 shares have advanced, 1274 shares declined, and 209 shares remained unchanged.