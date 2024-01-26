Stock Market Closed Today? Check When It Reopens

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today (Friday, January 26), both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed. Investors and traders are advised that trading activities, including equity and currency derivatives, will be suspended for the day.

The Multi Commodity of India Limited (MCX) will also be closed for morning trading on January 26. (Also Read: Three-Day Bank Holiday Alert! Financial Institutions To Shut Down On THESE Dates)

Market Reopens On Monday, January 29

Market participants can expect normal trading activities to resume on Monday, January 29, as both BSE and NSE reopen after the Republic Day break. (Also Read: Azim Premji Gifts Rs 500 Crore Worth Wipro Shares To Sons Rishad And Tariq)

Upcoming Market Holidays In 2024

Looking ahead, the financial markets will be closed on March 8 for Mahashivratri, March 25 for Holi, and from March 29 to observe Good Friday. The following month will also see two market holidays – on April 11 for Id-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Shri Ram Navmi.

Market Recap From January 25

In the last trading session on January 25, the benchmark Sensex experienced a decline of 359 points. The Nifty 50 closed below the 21,400 level, primarily due to selling pressure in IT shares and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Performance Of Sensex Shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 359.64 points or 0.51 percent, settling at 70,700.67. The index opened lower and further plunged by 741.27 points or 1.04 percent to reach a low of 70,319.04 during the day.

Among the Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra faced a notable decline of over 6 percent after reporting a 60 percent drop in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter. Other major laggards included Bharti Airtel, ITC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Nestle, Tata Steel, and Maruti.