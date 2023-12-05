Stock Market Hits Fresh Life-Time High; Sensex Tops 69,000-Level
Sensex zoomed 169.94 points to get fresh record high of 69,035.06 in early trade while Nifty climbed 52.60 points to hit record high of 20,739.40.
New Delhi: The stock market rally continued for the second day today buoyed by the strong macroeconomic data, responded positively to BJP's victory in three assembly polls.
