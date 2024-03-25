Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today For Holi

New Delhi: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), India's foremost stock exchanges will remain closed today. This closure, occurring on Monday, March 25, is in observance of the Holi Festival.

The Indian stock market operates from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, from Monday to Friday. Nevertheless, there will be at least 15 occasions throughout the year when the markets will be closed due to festivals and significant events, as indicated by the official BSE calendar. The currency, debt, and equity markets are also closed and will reopen on Tuesday, March 26. (Also Read: Public Sector Banks May Exceed Rs 15,000 Crore In Dividend Payout For FY24)

Stock market holidays: March & April

According to the stock market holiday schedule for 2024, the last holiday for March will be Good Friday on March 29. Looking ahead to April, there are two scheduled stock market holidays on April 20, 2024: April 11 and April 17. April 11, 2024, marks a holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid, while April 17, 2024, will see the closure of both the NSE and BSE in observance of Ram Navami. (Also Read: RBI Initiates Special Audits For IIFL Finance, JM Financial Over Regulatory Breaches)

Stock Market Recap

After experiencing a decline earlier, stocks bounced back last week. Nearly all sectors gained momentum after the FOMC's dovish remarks. The real estate, auto, and metals sectors performed the best, with approximately 5 percent gains each. In contrast, the information technology (IT) sector faced a notable drop of more than 6 percent.