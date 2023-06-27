topStoriesenglish2627731
Stock Market Holiday: Sensex, Nifty To Be Closed For Trading On June 28 Or 29? Check What New Circular Says

Furthermore, the circular specified a change in the expiry and maturity dates of interest rate derivatives contracts. The current expiry and maturity date of June 29, 2023, were revised to June 28, 2023. Traders and investors were urged to update their records and take note of the new dates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The trading holiday of stock market has been shifted to Thursday June 29 against earlier Wednesday June 28. The NSE in Tuesday’s circular announced the changes after the Government of Maharashtra  shifted the public holiday of Bakri Id (Id Ul-Zuha).

The circular highlighted a change in the trading holiday due to Bakri ID (Id-Ul-Zuha), a significant religious festival in India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a press release on June 27, 2023, declaring June 29 as a trading holiday. This modification prompted the NSE to amend their previously announced holiday schedule.

Expiry And Maturity Dates Of Interest Rate Derivatives Contracts 

To ensure a smooth transition, members were advised to download the updated cd_contract.gz and cd_spd_contract.gz files from the NSE's extranet before trading on June 28 and June 30, 2023. These files contained vital information regarding the changes mentioned in the circular.

