Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For Independence Day

New Delhi: On this special day, August 15 as India celebrates Independence day, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut. This means that all trading whether in equities, derivatives or currency markets will remain closed.

When will trading resume on the NSE and BSE?

The domestic stock markets will reopen on Friday, August 16 with trading starting at 9:15 am, preceded by a brief pre-opening session at 9:00 am., as per NSE and BSE websites.

Is the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed for Independence Day?

Yes, the MCX will remain shut today, August 15, in observance of the holiday. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will resume as usual on Friday, August 16.

Stock Market Holidays in 2024 - Full List:

October 2, 2024: Wednesday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024: Friday - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

November 15, 2024: Friday - Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024: Wednesday - Christmas