STOCK MARKET HOLIDAY

Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Be Closed Tomorrow, 1 May For Maharashtra Day?

The BSE holiday calander has listed all the details regarding stock market holidays. Check it out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Equity markets NSE and will BSE will remain closed on Wednesday (May 1) on account of Maharashtra day, the holiday calendar available on the BSE showed. 

However, multi-commodity exchange (MCX) will open for the evening session from 5:00 pm, though it will remain closed in the first half of the day.

As per the BSE, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment as well as the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also remain shut on May 1. There will also be Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2024 for NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment tomorrow.

