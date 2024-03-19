Stock Market Holidays 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed 2 Days Next Week

New Delhi: Investors in the Indian stock markets can expect two additional trading holidays in the next week of March. This will add up to a total of three trading breaks for the month.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week

The domestic stock exchanges, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on March 25 for Holi and on March 29 for Good Friday. (Also Read: SBI's Processing Fee-Free Personal Loan Scheme Ending Soon; Details Here)

What Will Be Closed On Holiday?

On these holidays, there will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment on both the NSE and BSE. This means investors won't be able to buy or sell stocks or participate in related activities on these days. (Also Read: Customer Orders Nothing Phone (2a) Priced Rs 20,000, Receives Device Worth Rs 45,00: Read More Details Here)

How Many Days Will The Stock Market Be Open In Next Week?

With both holidays falling in the same week, the stock market will be open for trading only three days in the March 25–29 week.

Commodity Market Trading

On March 25, which is Holi, trading in the commodity and electronic gold receipt (EGR) segments will be closed in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm.

However, trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain open for the evening session from 5 pm to 9 am the next day. On March 29, trading will be closed for both the morning and evening segments due to Good Friday.

Stock Market: Previous Holiday

The exchanges were closed on March 8 for Mahashivratri.

Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In 2024

Apart from the weekly holidays, the domestic stock market will be closed for a total of 10 days in 2024. This includes two days in April, one day each in May, June, July, August, and October, and two days in November. December will have one trading holiday.