Stock Market Holidays June 2024: BSE, NSE Trading Closed On THESE Dates- Check Here

New Delhi: The stock markets in India are closed on specific days in June 2024 due to national holidays or other important festivals. This following list of holidays will help with systematic planning and analysis to avoid any disruptions in trading.

Stock Market Holidays in June 2024

Here are the holidays in the Stock Market for June 2024, as per the data available on NSE:

- June 1 (Saturday): Weekend

- June 2 (Sunday): Weekend

- June 8 (Saturday): Weekend

- June 9 (Sunday): Weekend

- June 15 (Saturday): Weekend

- June 16 (Sunday): Weekend

- June 17 (Monday): Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)

- June 22 (Saturday): Weekend

- June 23 (Sunday): Weekend

- June 29 (Saturday): Weekend

- June 30 (Sunday): Weekend

In June 2024, apart from the weekends there is only one holiday observed in the Indian stock market i.e on June 17.

Why will the stock market remain closed on June 17?

The stock market will be closed on June 17 in observance of Bakri Id or Eid-Ul-Adha.

Stock Market: Trading Hours

The NSE (National Stock Exchange) maintains trading throughout the year to offer traders a seamless experience. On weekdays, trading hours are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. which provides trading window of 6 hours and 15 minutes.