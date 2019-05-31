close

BSE

Stock market rally fizzles out, Sensex ends nearly 120 points down

In the morning trade markets gave a thumbs-up to PM Modi's swearing-in with Sensex returning at 40,000 level while the Nifty was back at 12,000 mark.

Stock market rally fizzles out, Sensex ends nearly 120 points down

New Delhi: The stock market rally fizzled out in closing trade on Wednesday with the Sensex dropping nearly 120 points at close.

In the morning trade markets gave a thumbs-up to PM Modi's swearing-in with Sensex returning at 40,000 level while the Nifty was back at 12,000 mark.

Modi took oath for his second term as Prime Minister after leading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to a smashing victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the afternoon today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced key cabinet portfolios naming Amit Shah as the new Home Minister, Rajnath Singh as the Home Minister, while the biggest surprise was Nirmala Sitharaman who got the  Finance portfolio replacing Arun Jaitley who was not included in the cabinet because of ill health.

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman Finance Minister after Indira Gandhi, when she was the Prime Minister.

