BSE

Stock markets closed today on account of Eid al-Adha

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex rose 254.55 points or 0.68 percent to 37,581.91 while the the NSE Nifty edged higher by 77.20 points or 0.70 percent to close at 11,109.65.

New Delhi: All major markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, money, bullion, oilseeds and other commodity markets except sugar will remain closed Wednesday on account of "Eid al-Adha" or Bakr-Eid.

FPIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 437.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 291.29 crore, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 percent. Australian shares dipped about 0.1 percent while the South Korean market clawed back from early losses to rise 0.12 percent. Markets in Japan and Singapore were closed for a holiday Monday, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

