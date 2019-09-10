Stock markets closed today on account of Muharram

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of 'Muharram'.

In the previous session on Monday, markets closed in the positive zone led by rally in auto, banks and FMCG stocks. The BSE Sensex closed 163.68 points or 0.44 percent to 37,145.45 while the NSE Nifty ended 56.85 points or 0.52 percent higher at 11,003.05.

FPIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 957.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,207.20 crore, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan unchanged. Japan`s Nikkei stock index was up 0.36%, while Australian shares fell 0.24%. US stock futures were up 0.18% in Asia after the S&P 500 ended flat in New York on Monday, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs