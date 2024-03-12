NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX

Stock Markets Edge Higher Amid Volatile Trade, Sensex Closes 165 Points Lower

Witnessing a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96. During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Markets Edge Higher Amid Volatile Trade, Sensex Closes 165 Points Lower

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday due to heavy buying in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

Witnessing a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 165.32 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 73,667.96. During the day, the barometer surged 501.52 points to 74,004.16.

The broader Nifty ended almost flat at 22,335.70, registering a marginal increase of 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent.

Among Sensex firms, HDFC Bank climbed more than 2 per cent. TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ITC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Nestle were among the laggards.

"The domestic market witnessed range-bound trading today after the previous day's sharp profit booking. However, mid and small-cap stocks remained pressured, primarily due to apprehensions regarding inflated valuations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

"Global sentiment remained mixed as investors awaited key US inflation data, which could offer insights into the Fed's interest rate decisions. Additionally, market participants are anticipating India's inflation figures scheduled for release today, to remain consistent with the previous month, which will be at the middle of RBI's tolerance range," he added.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index retreated, losing 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng went up 3.1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.8 per cent.

Indices in european markets were trading higher during mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86 per cent to USD 82.92 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,212.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,502.64 on Monday. The Nifty slumped by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 22,332.65.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?