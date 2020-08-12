The BSE Sensex closed in the green for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, propelled by index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance, amid robust gains in global equities.

After touching a high of 38,556.27, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some gains to end 224.93 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 38,407.01. The NSE Nifty jumped 52.35 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 11,322.50. The Nifty has extended its winning run to six sessions.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 12, 2020

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported 26.33 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by COVID-19-induced lockdowns. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,028.69 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

HAL/BHEL

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved procurement proposals worth over Rs 8,722 crore including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for Indian Air Force.

Wipro

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of 4C for 68 million euros. In July this year, the Bengaluru-based company had said it will acquire 4C for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore).

Sequent Scientific

Carlyle will bring an open offer to acquire 6.4 crore shares or 26% stakes in Sequent Scientific at Rs 86 per share. The open offer will run from August 25, 2020, to September 7, 2020.