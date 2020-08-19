New Delhi: Markets closed higher for second day on Tuesday led by gains in heavy weights amid positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex closed 477.54 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528.32, while the NSE Nifty surged 138.25 points or 1.23 per cent to 11,385.35.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 19, 2020

TCS

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the launch of TCS Safe Workplace, a return-to-work solution that helps global enterprises quickly transition to a safe, secure and productive work environment. The TCS Safe Workplace solution leverages the company's technology expertise and domain capabilities in HR processes, business continuity, facility management, and employee safety and well-being, a statement said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The state-owned aerospace and defence company HAL on Tuesday reported a 1% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit at Rs 1,226 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IRBL)

Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group on Tuesday signed an agreement to merge its various housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) and take control of the merged entity. Embassy Group already has around 14 per cent stake in Mumbai-based IBREL and the same will increase to 45 per cent after the merger of assets of these two companies.

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) has raised Rs 3,089 crore by issuing equity shares to existing investors.

The board of directors of the company had earlier on June 1, 2020 approved issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,089 crore.