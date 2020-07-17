New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Thursday, led by stellar gains in Infosys though global cues were negative.The BSE Sensex settled 419.87 points or 1.16 per cent, higher at 36,471.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,739.95.

Here are the stocks in focus on July 17, 2020

Yes Bank

The Rs 15,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of Yes Bank Ltd was subscribed 47.94% on Thursday, the second day of the offering. The QIB portion of the issue has been fully subscribed. The reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 19.3% while the portion set for non-institutional investors was subscribed 10.8%. The FPO is scheduled to be closed on July 17, 2020.

ICICI Prudential

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have increased their stake in the company in the June quarter from 13.34%to 15.06%. Government of Singapore has bought 1.39% stakes in the company.

PTC India

PTC India has invited bids from interested investors for acquiring the company's controlling stake in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services. PTC India is the leading provider of power trading solutions in India. In a BSE filing on Thursday, PTC India said it has plans of divesting its controlling stake in PTC India Financial Services (PFS).

Cyient

IT firm Cyient on Thursday reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.4 crore for June 2020 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue decreased 8.9 per cent to Rs 991.7 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,089 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.