New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 422 points on Wednesday as profit-booking emerged in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The BSE Sensex ended 421.82 points or 1.10 per cent lower at 38,071.13, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 97.70 points or 0.86 per cent to 11,202.85.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 30, 2020

Airtel

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for June quarter -- its fifth straight quarter of decline -- as the telco made additional provision for statutory dues. During the June quarter, the company recorded an incremental provision of Rs 10,744.4 crore towards Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues it owes to the government.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the airline has pitched for removal of cap on fares. The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Mindspace Biz Parks REIT

Public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT was subscribed 12.96 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 4,500-crore issue received bids for 87,78,24,600 shares against the total issue size of 6,77,46,400 shares, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 142.3 crore for April-June, 2019-20.

GlaxoSmithKline

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported 2.38 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 110.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.54 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.