Markets ended in the green for the third session on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 223.51 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 32,424.10 while the NSE Nifty advanced 90.20 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 9,580.30.

The Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 per cent, while the Nifty spurted 541.05 points or 5.98 per cent during the week.

India's economic growth slowed to 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-2020, according to data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday (May 29) amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government had imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections from March 25, 2020.

Here are the stocks in focus on June 1, 2020

Voltas Ltd

The Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, on Friday reported a 12.52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 159.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 141.74 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank

Listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and sale of government's stake in IDBI Bank may be delayed beyond March 2021, due to depressed valuation amid COVID-19 pandemic. The government aims to garner Rs 90,000 crore from the listing of LIC and stake dilution in IDBI Bank out of total the disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore during the current fiscal.

Jubilant Life Sciences

The Drug firm on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 260.49 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, driven by robust sales in pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 100.65 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.