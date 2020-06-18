New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Wednesday amidst concerns over Indo-China border tensions.

The BSE Sensex closed 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower at 33,507.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty finished 32.85 points or 0.33 percent lower at 9,881.15.

Sensex had hit an intra-day high of 33,933.66 and a low of 33,332.96 while Nifty touched a high of 10,003.60 and a low of 9,833.80.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 18, 2020

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

The largest CNG distribution company of the country, on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in March quarter net profit on the back of higher gas sales. Net profit of Rs 252.63 crore in January-March compared with Rs 224.72 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

HDFC Bank

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its consumer finance loans are growing and the amount disbursed has got back to the pre-Covid levels of Rs 1,000 crore a month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd

MFIN on Wednesday reported a 52.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 835.78 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020 due to higher demand for gold loans. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

Fortis

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.24 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 151.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a 33.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.