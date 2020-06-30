New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Monday led by poor global cues.

Sensex dropped 209.75 points or 0.60 percent to end at 34,961.52 while the Nifty fell 70.60 points or 0.68 percent to 10,312.40.

Here are the Stocks in focus on June 30, 2020

Tata Steel

Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Monday reported Rs 1,615.35 crore consolidated net loss for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,295.25 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Central Bank of India

The Bank on Monday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 1,529.07 crore for March quarter 2019-20 as provisions for bad loans declined. The bank reported a loss of Rs 2,477.41 crore in January-March, 2018-19. Total income grew to Rs 6,723.73 crore in the three months to March from Rs 6,620.51 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a statement.

Infosys

IT services major on Monday launched a personalised medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA, the SAP C/4HANA suite, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and SCI platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements while delivering personalised experiences to patients, Infosys said in a statement.

GIC Housing Finance

GIC Housing Finance on Monday reported a 48 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 26.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.9 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

GAIL India

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has assigned 'BBB-' rating with a negative outlook to state-owned gas utility GAIL India.

The rating is capped at the same level as India's sovereign 'BBB-' rating, Fitch said in a statement.

GAIL's dominant market position in the regulated utility gas-transmission business, complemented by its diversification into other business segments, and healthy credit metrics were factors governing the rating.