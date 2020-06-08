हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Stocks in focus on June 8, 2020

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Friday with the NSE Nifty rising above 10,100 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 306.54 points or 0.90 percent to close at 34,287.24 while the NSE Nifty jumped 113.05 points or 1.13 percent to 10,142.15.

Here are the stocks in focus on June 8, 2020

Larsen & Toubro

L&T posted a 4.36 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430 crore for the January-March quarter of FY20.
However, the company saw its consolidated net profit for the full 2019-20 fiscal rise by 6.14 per cent to Rs 10,239.71 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank

The public sector lender  has cut marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.30 per cent across all tenors, which will bring down cost for consumer loans.

Astrazeneca Pharma

Markets regulator Sebi has strongly "censured" Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd's promoter and Elliot Group for professional misconduct and following unfair trade practises during the company's delisting plan in 2014.

BSE NSE Nifty Sensex today
