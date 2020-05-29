Stocks in Focus on May 29, 2020

New Delhi: Markets ended in green led by rally in financials and banking stocks for a second day on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex soared 595.37 points or 1.88 percent to 32,200.59 while the NSE Nifty jumped 175.15 points or 1.88 percent to 9,490.10.

Ceat

The Tyre maker on Thursday reported a 19.58 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.72 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.32 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,573.41 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,760.47 crore in the corresponding of 2018-19.

Cadila

The Drug firm Thursday said its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator with no action indicated classification.

Vodafone Idea

Google is said to be exploring taking a minority stake in Vodafone's India business. Alphabet Inc's Google is looking to buy about 5 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.