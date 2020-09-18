Stocks in focus on September 18, 2020

New Delhi: Markets ended in the red zone on Thursday led by losses in index heavyweights amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 323 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 38,979.85. The NSE Nifty fell 88.45 points or 0.76 per cent to 11,516.10.

EIH

Hospitality major EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi brand, on Thursday said its rights issue committee has approved raising of up to Rs 350 crore. The committee in its meeting held on Thursday approved the issue of 5,37,94,768 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each aggregating nearly Rs 350 crore on full subscription, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 65 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 63 per equity share over face value of Rs 2 per share, it added.

TCS

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has partnered with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, to launch an enhanced client analytics tool for workplace pension clients of its Standard Life Assurance Limited business. The new service has been launched following detailed consultation with clients and their advisers on their requirements, a statement said.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia.

The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive for the company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets, it added.

Sterling and Wilson Solar

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Thursday said it has won a 106.71 MW solar project in Chile, its fifth in Latin America, worth USD 62.6 million (about Rs 462 crore). "Sterling and Wilson Solar has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth USD 62.6 million in Chile. The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021," the company said in a statement.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the constitution of an empowered cabinet sub-committee on disinvestment to finalise the modalities for strategic divestment of state-owned PSIDC's stake in Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited (PACL). The Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) holds 33.49 per cent stake in the PACL.